SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud helps organizations secure the hybrid workforce

SecurID announced innovations that empower security-sensitive organizations to work dynamically, accelerate their cloud journeys and advance zero-trust security with the launch of SecurID Governance and Lifecycle (G&L) Cloud.

Businesses everywhere are grappling with the need to secure hybrid workforces, the accelerating pace of digital transformation, and increasingly complex regulatory environments. These challenges are exacerbated by ransomware syndicates and other advanced threats that exploit cybersecurity professionals’ limited resources and bandwidth, frequently by targeting vulnerabilities in identity and access management and identity governance and administration (IGA). These pressures require new solutions that both deliver immediate business value and advance organizations’ long-term strategies.

“As the trusted identity platform, our customers continue to rely on SecurID to manage and protect their data, users and applications. That trust continues fueling our innovation agenda and our commitment to offer choice to our customers. SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud will enable customers to consume this solution from the cloud or on-premises to address today’s ever-growing identity challenges,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.

“With businesses negotiating unprecedented challenges in securing hybrid work and adapting to digital transformation, it’s more important than ever to confirm a person is who they claim to be and has the right access required for their role. SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud can help public and private sector leaders protect remote workforces, advance zero trust security and develop long-term resilience,” said SecurID Chief Product Officer Jim Taylor.

Since 2004, SecurID G&L has provided Fortune 100 Companies and global enterprise customers with the IGA capabilities they need to gain visibility, insight, and control over access to all applications, systems and data. For three consecutive years, SecurID Governance and Lifecycle has been named an Overall Leader by Kuppinger Cole in their Identity Governance & Administration Leadership Compass report; earlier this year, the solution also earned Leadership ratings for Product, Innovation and Market Leadership.

SecurID G&L Cloud takes the full capabilities of this solution to the cloud, helping to reduce organizational risks, enhance security, simplify access provisioning and restore security teams’ time to focus on high-priority goals. The solution requires no infrastructure investment, deploys rapidly and can scale to hundreds of thousands of users.

Availability

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud is now generally available. The solution can also support customers who are planning to move their on-premises SecurID Governance and Lifecycle deployment to the cloud.