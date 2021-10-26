Noname Security appoints Matt Tesauro as API Security Evangelist

Noname Security announced the appointment of Matt Tesauro as its API Security Evangelist. Tesauro will engage with Noname customers and the security industry at large, contributing to standards bodies and sharing his experience, insights and strategies on API security.

As a veteran white hat hacker and OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) Foundation leader and contributor, Tesauro comes to Noname Security with deep experience in penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and wireless security.

“Matt is a skilled communicator, a renowned security expert and a trusted member of the AppSec community,’ said Karl Mattson, CISO, Noname Security. “At a time when APIs have become the attacker’s target of choice, there’s no one better to help organizations understand the changing security landscape and how they need to adapt.”

Prior to Noname Security, Tesauro held senior positions in security engineering and consulting at 10Security, Rackspace, Pearson and Duo Security. Tesauro has also served on the board of the OWASP Foundation, holding roles including Director of Community and Operations and the OWASP DefectDojo Project Lead.

Tesauro has keynoted numerous international events including DHS Software Assurance Workshop, OpenStack Summit, SANS AppSec Summit, AppSec US, EU and LATAM. He also presented at Velocity, DevOps Days and All Day DevOps.

“Noname Security is in the vanguard of some of the most important trends in cybersecurity,” Tesauro said. “Detecting misconfigurations and attacks in real time, and identifying issues before deployment, is how organizations can stay secure amidst the rapid growth of APIs. I couldn’t be more excited to join such a smart and talented team.”

Tesauro’s appointment follows rapid expansion of the Noname Security executive roster, including Mattson as CISO, Shri Chickerur as Vice President of Customer Success and Dirk Marichal as Vice President, EMEA.

Noname raised a $60M Series B funding round led by Insight Partners earlier this year.