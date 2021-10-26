Walter Hoffman joins Sontiq as Vice President of Public Sector Sales

Sontiq announced the addition of Walter Hoffman as Vice President of Public Sector Sales. An experienced public sector sales executive, Hoffman will help expand Sontiq’s work with government, education and other public sector entities around personal identity protection, breach readiness and breach response.

During his 30-year career, Hoffman increased government market share for Fiserv and Equifax and led the development of a government sales initiative for Javelin Strategy & Research. He has also driven sales efforts for numerous organizations in the financial and insurance industries.

Hoffman joins Sontiq at a crucial time, as cybercriminals and fraudsters increasingly target the public sector.

A joint report by the FBI and other federal agencies found that during the 2020–2021 school year, the K–12 education segment not only became the number one target for ransomware – it also made up the majority of all ransomware attacks.

Governments lost billions of dollars in pandemic-related fraud schemes.

Cyberattacks on state and local governments have increased by at least 50% in recent years.

Additionally, there is increasing pressure from the Department of Justice for entities that receive federal funding to disclose and respond to data breaches.

“Walter will further extend our solutions into a market where protecting stakeholders is supremely important,” said John Evans, Executive Vice President, Sales at Sontiq. “We have been defending the identities of public sector employees, contractors and individuals for more than 40 years, and Walter’s experience and skills will only strengthen and grow our partnerships as we continue to address the different and emerging needs of each sector.”

Hoffman has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland. He also holds certificates in Mortgage-Backed Securities and Blockchain for Business.

“Today’s public sector entities must strike a delicate balance of staying both connected and protected,” said Hoffman. “I’m excited to build upon Sontiq’s impressive track record of meaningful work with public entities. I look forward to expanding our public sector presence and building smart, integrated approaches to helping protect the identities that these entities are responsible for.”