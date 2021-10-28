Consilio Complete Security delivers privacy and security framework for enterprises

Consilio announced a key enhancement to its offerings suite Consilio Complete, with the launch of Complete Security. The expanded offering is a enterprise security framework that covers all aspects of information security management, including business continuity, disaster recovery, vendor management, incident management, vulnerability management with third-party PEN testing, as well as an information privacy program with a dedicated data privacy officer.

“To deliver a secure client experience and meet our client’s end-to-end security needs, we have developed a worldwide enterprise security framework that meets all the latest guidelines of modern best practices and operates at a global scale for robust protection against the catastrophic risks of data security threats,” said Jonathan Fowler, Chief Information Security Officer at Consilio. “Our enhanced offering is built into the framework of every Consilio engagement and allows us to provide high-touch, total value to our clients.”

Consilio is trusted to manage over 48 petabytes of client data and employs over 2,500 active review professionals and 1,700 employees compliant with the Complete Security protocols. The Complete Security framework has been deployed on over 9,500 matters hosted across more than 70 global regions.

“With eDiscovery and overall legal operations, the volume of highly sensitive data and the significant risks and costs associated with a data breach require a trusted solution partner like Consilio,” said Raj Chandrasekar, Chief Operating Officer. “We are committed to securely managing their data and providing innovative solutions and protections that often exceed international best practices for data security and meet the demands of global business today.”

Consilio maintains an active ISO\IEC 27001:2013 certification and is ITAR, GDPR, CCPA, and EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield compliant. Consilio is also an Affiliate Member of the Legal Services Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (LS-ISAO, LS-ISAO), which is a member-driven community that shares actionable cyberthreat and systems vulnerability information among law firms for their mutual defense.