Qumulo Certified K-432T allows administrators to manage long-term archive data

Qumulo unveiled the Qumulo Certified K-432T appliance, a new active archive platform for Qumulo Server Q. The K-432T system provides Qumulo customers with high-density archives that deliver consistent active archive performance at massive scale. The K-432T is immediately available from Arrow Electronics, Inc.

As file data continues to grow exponentially, it is a challenge for organizations to manage this valuable asset with the resources they have. Meanwhile, long-term data retention requirements in industries from financial services to healthcare and beyond make this challenge even greater as data footprints grow year after year with content retained to meet compliance requirements.

With the K-432T, customers can manage massive amounts of long-term archive data with consistent performance for regular use, eliminating the need for off-line cold storage such as tape, cloud archive and lower performance legacy storage systems. Built with 24 18TB hard drives per node, the largest available on the market, the K-432T is the highest density and highest capacity archive platform that Qumulo has certified to date, capable of clusters of over 34PB.

“At Qumulo, we continue to expand our platform portfolio to offer customers greater flexibility and freedom to build their unstructured data lakes with the capabilities they need from the best-of-breed technology options,” said Jason Sturgeon, Server Q Product Leader at Qumulo. “We’re excited to offer customers the Qumulo Certified K-432T. Not only will it allow administrators to manage more data within a single cluster, it will also help reduce operational overhead and improve data user access experiences.”

According to the Active Archive Alliance’s 2021 Report, organizations today are working to capitalize on active archiving’s lower cost, AI-driven analytics and cybersecurity to regain lost revenue and improve competitive advantage. The K-432T solution addresses these concerns and more. Its ability to scale to over 34 PB yields lower upfront costs as well as power, networking, and data center space, providing even better TCO for customers.

“Managing data with Qumulo is so simple it’s hard to describe the impact. It has given us tremendous ROI in terms of time saved and problems eliminated, and having that reliable storage we can finally trust makes us eager to use it more broadly throughout the company,” said John Beck, IT manager at Hyundai MOBIS.