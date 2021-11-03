Rockwell Automation acquires AVATA to expand supply chain services

Rockwell Automation announced that it has acquired AVATA, a services provider for supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, and enterprise performance management solutions. AVATA has significant domain expertise in enterprise applications and is a leading consultant and systems integrator for Oracle cloud software applications.

By significantly improving end-to-end supply chain visibility and management, AVATA, together with Kalypso, Rockwell’s industrial digital transformation services business, will help further unlock the value of information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence that Rockwell can deliver to customers. AVATA will be integrated into Kalypso, which is a part of Rockwell’s Lifecycle Services business.

“Welcoming AVATA into our portfolio is another example of our strategy to bolster our technology and consulting capabilities to better serve our customers with cloud-native solutions that are easy to implement, use, and maintain,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services for Rockwell Automation. “Manufacturers are increasingly seeking resiliency, agility, and sustainability in their supply chain and operations and are adopting cloud solutions to accelerate their efforts. AVATA augments our ability to provide our customers access to a leading portfolio of cloud solutions for enabling digital transformation.”

Kalypso and AVATA announced a formal partnership in March, joining forces to help clients accelerate digital transformation initiatives with Oracle’s suite of cloud applications. This acquisition will allow Rockwell to further build upon these synergies and expand its supply chain consulting services to support end-to-end digital transformation solutions across the enterprise and onto the plant floor and then beyond to the extended supply chain.

“The addition of AVATA will strengthen our digital thread capabilities across the value chain,” said George Young, Global Managing Director of Kalypso. “Together through our existing partnership, we are working with manufacturers across a variety of industries to fundamentally change the way we discover, create, make, and sell products. This acquisition will only amplify the great results we are already delivering for our clients.”

“Joining Kalypso and Rockwell Automation will allow us to help even more companies use digital transformation initiatives to drive value and competitive advantage throughout the extended supply chain. We’re excited for what the future holds for our clients and our combined team,” said Anil Thomas, CEO of AVATA.

AVATA supports Rockwell’s recent cloud-native investments, building on its open architecture to extend the digital thread and enable powerful integrations with other leading technologies, now including Plex and Oracle Cloud.

In August, Rockwell completed the acquisition of Plex Systems, a cloud-native smart manufacturing platform. In December 2020, Rockwell completed the acquisition of Fiix Inc., a cloud software company for

edge maintenance solutions.