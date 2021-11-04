Cloud security is the umbrella that holds within it: IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. Gartner created the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) category for solutions that continuously assess security risk and manage the SaaS applications’ security posture.

With enterprises having 1,000 or more employees relying on dozens to hundreds of apps, the need for deep visibility and remediation for SaaS security settings is only getting more critical.

Effective SSPM solutions come to answer these pains and provide full visibility into the company’s SaaS security posture, checking for compliance with industry standards and company policy. Some solutions even offer the ability to remediate from within the solution. As a result, an SSPM tool can significantly improve security-team efficiency and protect company data by automating the remediation of misconfigurations throughout the increasingly complex SaaS estate.

Download – The ultimate SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) checklist.