Fusion Risk Management Dynamic Response Console delivers real-time data responses for organizations

Fusion Risk Management launched Dynamic Response Console, an agile solution which will transform the way the industry views and executes traditional plan management.

Following the recent launch of Fusion’s Scenario Testing functionality, where clients can test and model ‘what if’ scenarios to measure the impact of different responses, the Dynamic Response Console utilizes the same technology to inform tailored data driven responses to these scenarios. The technology will be particularly useful for large scale events which affect organizations across multiple locations, enabling clients to make better informed decisions based on real-time data, rather than relying on static plans.

“Fusion’s Dynamic Response Console was created to give our clients a more efficient way to access the most up-to date, data-driven, agile response actions. We know that static plans can sometimes be stored across different locations, and large run books can take time to sift through – none of which is efficient during a crisis. Leveraging Fusion’s Dynamic Response Console will enable customers to quickly visualize the impacts of disruption, immediately understand what actions need to be taken to recover and in what order, allowing them to immediately protect the most business critical applications,” said David Halford, Vice President of Continuity Solutions, Fusion Risk Management.

Dynamic Response Console uses the foundational data gathered from a company’s static data plans and reorganizes the information in a way that most efficiently informs an up-to-date response. Users are able to review and edit the responses to improve the visualization and adjust the sequence of response to ensure the most critical applications are recovered first.

In the event of a disruption, the system will facilitate action supported by scenario-based, dynamically built responses, bringing to life all the information previously gathered, and then leverage the responses through Fusion’s Incident Manager.

Halford continued, “Dynamic Response Console offers the power to create a tailored response based on a particular scenario and impacted asset. For example, if a customer loses a data center, then the system would pull all the specific actions required associated with that data center and impacted applications. If they lost a site due to a weather event such as a hurricane, the system would automatically aggregate the relevant plans, allowing the client to quickly and efficiently initiate their response.”

Fusion’s Dynamic Response Console will be rolled out via three phases, with the first phase launching in November this year. The first phase will enable clients to generate composite responses based on the scenario and impacted assets from plan and procedure data already stored in Fusion.

Over the next 1-2 years, phase two and three of Fusion’s Dynamic Response Console will ultimately deliver real-time, automatically generated response strategies tailored to specific disruptive events, empowering organizations to think beyond static plan management and implement a data-driven approach.