IntelePeer appoints Brian Gilman as CMO

IntelePeer announces the appointment of Brian Gilman to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

A transformational marketing leader with a record of success in developing and implementing strategic B2B marketing campaigns and engaging in high-touch sales activities within the communications and collaboration markets, Brian will oversee IntelePeer’s CPaaS marketing strategy to facilitate continued growth and brand evolution.

“Brian’s appointment highlights an exciting time for IntelePeer – we are eager to see his marketing leadership support us in this next stage of our company’s story,” says IntelePeer President and CEO Frank Fawzi. “His strengths as a solutions marketing evangelist, company spokesperson and technology leader are evident from his impressive experience throughout the industry. Moreover, his focus on customer-driven solutions, backed by robust analytics and metrics, is in accord with IntelePeer’s commitment to helping customers deliver delightful experiences.”

Whether it’s developing marketing programs and campaigns with high ROI or utilizing competitive and market intelligence as sales and marketing tools, Mr. Gilman brings decades of knowledge to the table. Before joining IntelePeer, Mr. Gilman held leadership positions with top telecom, contact center, and collaboration providers, including Vonage, Avaya, Dimension Data, Polycom and Vidyo.

Throughout his career, he’s launched platforms, created new brand identities, and developed successful marketing strategies. In addition to his marketing experience, Mr. Gilman has produced multiple telecom research reports cited by the US Internet Council, Business 2.0, and Exploration and Production – Oil and Gas Review. Mr. Gilman holds a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“It’s an energizing time to join IntelePeer’s award-winning team of experts,” says Mr. Gilman. “Having previously positioned and launched various UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS platforms, I have the proficiency and understanding to lead the exploration of unique and compelling opportunities for the company. I aim to drive holistic marketing plans to elevate IntelePeer’s brand awareness, drive engagement and produce the first-class experiences IntelePeer’s customers love.”