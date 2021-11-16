1Password 8 for Windows is here, features enhanced security and privacy

1Password 8 for Windows is now available. The new version features a modern design, increased productivity capabilities, and enhanced security and privacy features.

“We’ve created an incredible foundation that powers our best version of 1Password for Windows yet, while setting us up for an exciting future,” said Dave Teare, co-founder of 1Password. “Our customers deserve the best, most polished experience when it comes to securing their personal information – our latest iteration of 1Password 8 for Windows delivers exactly that.”

Redesigned to help customers accomplish even more, 1Password 8 for Windows is built with enhanced product functionality, delivering an experience that offers the best of Windows 11.

Security and privacy

1Password 8 for Windows goes above and beyond industry security standards, secured with industry-leading end-to-end encryption. The Watchtower Dashboard helps customers optimize the security of their sensitive information, identifying weak or compromised passwords, inactive 2FA and more. Through Windows Hello integration, passwordless authentication allows customers to access their accounts securely and conveniently.

Capabilities like restoring deleted items also gives customers peace of mind, knowing that their data is retrievable and remains safe. Also included in 1Password 8 for Windows is Psst!, a new 1Password item sharing feature just announced last month, that allows users to clearly identify, manage and control sharing access, even with non-1Password users.

Modern design

Made possible with an entirely new 1Password design language called Knox, 1Password 8 for Windows delivers a consistent, powerful and user-friendly experience from any device across desktop, mobile and web (including in the latest web browser extension).

Features like Dark Mode, new item icons, detailed views for items and vaults (including who has control or access over respective items), create a modern, first class experience.

1Password’s Chief Experience Officer Matt Davey adds, “A modern, first-class user experience is key to driving usage of 1Password and improving security. That’s why we created an entirely new 1Password design language called Knox that’s making its debut in 1Password 8 for Windows. Built to stand on the shoulders of the operating systems, the new language helps keep us familiar across multiple devices. The new design helps improve clarity and accessibility while showcasing 1Password’s personality, making it easier than ever to be secure.”

Productivity

Built using Rust, 1Password 8 has greatly improved speed and performance across all devices when searching, unlocking, or managing items and vaults. The new Item Catalog feature makes searching for, viewing or adding items more intuitive for customers by guiding them through the creation process, while improved search and smart suggestions recommend potential item matches as search terms are typed in.

Customers can also immediately find and directly log into saved credentials and websites using Quick Access, even when the 1Password app isn’t open. 1Password 8 also enables users to access the newest browser extension capabilities, including saving logins, creating strong and unique passwords, an inline menu and a shared lock state between app and browser extension.