NICE Actimize IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence detects fraud and account takeover threats

The growing amount of information on the Dark Web presents a range of complex fraud schemes and typologies that are increasingly difficult for financial service organizations (FSOs) to detect and stop. To address this problem, NICE Actimize announced its IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution.

Deploying comprehensive, multi-language coverage of the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, private messaging platforms, and underground fraudster infrastructure and communities, the solution helps FSOs resolve the pervasive challenges they face in detecting dynamic fraud and account takeover threats.

Leveraging the power of NICE Actimize’s IFM-X enterprise fraud management platform, the IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution provides immediate fraud prevention so FSOs can efficiently mitigate customer account takeover attempts, combat card fraud without causing undue customer friction, and block mule activity. The solution utilizes behavioral technology that provides targeted, continuously updated intelligence, and monitoring which can be deployed across post-breach and pre-fraud scenarios.

“Now more than ever, financial services firms need to be aware of dark web activity to protect their firm and customers. NICE Actimize supports them with enhancements to their existing fraud prevention efforts, which includes meaningful intelligence and behavioral analytics,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “This approach ultimately strengthens their anti-fraud teams, strategies, and operations.”

The Dark Web Intelligence solution offers three different, curated data feeds and actionable dark and deep web intelligence across customer account takeovers, compromised payment cards, and mule accounts. The solution helps organizations proactively safeguard their customers when they are unknowingly compromised, delivering a better customer experience and preventing loss to the firm.