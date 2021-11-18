Palo Alto Network CASB helps organizations enable safe adoption of SaaS

Palo Alto Networks introduced the Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) — raising the bar in SaaS security to accommodate today’s hybrid work tools.

As cloud applications, especially modern collaboration tools, power a rapidly expanding hybrid workforce, security teams are struggling to stay secure. Legacy SaaS security solutions focus on compliance, not security, and were built when the universe of apps was much smaller and more predictable — leaving many of today’s go-to tools without adequate protections.

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB helps organizations enable the safe adoption of SaaS by automatically securing new applications, accurately protecting sensitive data in real time, and stopping known and unknown threats with best-in-class threat detection and prevention.

“SaaS applications have become far too important and popular for a superficial approach to security,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security for Palo Alto Networks. “In addition, while collaboration apps are now the lifeblood of hybrid and remote workforces’ productivity, traditional SaaS security has not focused on these apps or kept up with this change. Palo Alto Networks new Next-Generation CASB solves this using the latest technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing to find new apps and watch for potential security issues — giving organizations a modern, spectacular CASB designed for today’s SaaS environment.”

Palo Alto Networks has fully integrated the Next-Generation CASB into the industry’s most complete SASE solution, Prisma SASE, and into all form factors of the company’s leading Next-Generation Firewalls to provide the following benefits:

See and secure thousands of SaaS applications automatically — this includes support for the industry’s largest number of unsanctioned, tolerated and sanctioned apps, including collaboration apps.

Accurately protect sensitive data in real time, thanks to the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-delivered enterprise DLP, now with machine learning (ML), advanced optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP).

Stop known, unknown and zero-day threats with the industry’s most complete cloud-delivered security platform, leveraging 15 years of innovation in malware analysis and prevention.

“Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB represents an updated approach to cloud access security brokers (CASB), designed to align with changing enterprise needs,” said ESG Senior Analyst John Grady. “Through integrations with Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE and Next-Generation Firewalls, Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB provides a simpler and more cost- effective approach to CASB, while maintaining the broad application visibility and accurate threat and content inspection organizations require to secure the usage of cloud applications.”

Availability

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation CASB will be available through Prisma Access 3.0, a cloud-delivered security platform, and all form factors of Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls in January 2022.