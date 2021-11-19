JFrog collaborates with Slack to raise awareness of important software development events

JFrog released a new Slack integration for JFrog Artifactory and JFrog Xray. The new JFrog app for Slack allows developers to raise awareness of important software development events – such as new security vulnerabilities or license compliance violations – with an extended team of stakeholders in real-time – helping streamline release cycles and speed time-to-resolution.

“Collaboration has always been an integral part of DevOps, but when it comes to security-related events, you need to communicate early and often,” said Stephen Chin, vice president of Developer Relations, JFrog. “We are thrilled to work with Slack – one of the world’s leading collaboration tools – on enhancing the way developers work today so they can deliver stronger features, faster releases, continuous updates, and improved security for their entire DevOps pipeline.”

The JFrog app for Slack brings together artifact management and security with operational excellence that fuels business performance. It allows notifications, content and actions related to specific software incidents to be shared with one or more Slack channels. For example, developers can share vulnerability and license compliance notifications based on policies set up in JFrog Xray with an extended team of stakeholders – straight from their desktops.

The interactive notifications enable recipients to take action, creating “ignore” rules, displaying details, and more. Notifications can be paused, deleted, or invoke the JFrog Platform for more details all from within the Slack channel.

Beyond augmented, real-time collaboration, JFrog’s new app for Slack provides:

Quality assurance (QA) – Software QA teams can configure policies and watches within the JFrog Platform to monitor targeted artifact repositories used in testing and staging environments, then report security violations through Slack for prompt resolution.

– Software QA teams can configure policies and watches within the JFrog Platform to monitor targeted artifact repositories used in testing and staging environments, then report security violations through Slack for prompt resolution. Shift left security – Notifications sent through Slack alert the development team of security vulnerabilities and enable resolution at the earliest point in the development lifecycle.

– Notifications sent through Slack alert the development team of security vulnerabilities and enable resolution at the earliest point in the development lifecycle. Contextualized alerts – Using Slack, developers can help other stakeholders filter and prioritize alerts by adding more context around severity or criticality of each to enable more informed remediation.