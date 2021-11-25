Crypto.com achieves SOC 2 certification to strengthen its security and privacy standards

Crypto.com announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Audit, conducted by globally recognized audit and consulting firm Deloitte, which affirms that Crypto.com’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, confidentiality and privacy.

To comply with SOC 2, Crypto.com demonstrated it had established rigorous policies and procedures in accordance with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, and SOC 2 verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for organizations operating in highly regulated industries.

SOC 2 certification is a common standard in the traditional financial industry and Crypto.com is excited to be leading the way for crypto platforms aimed at bringing crypto to the mainstream. With the addition of SOC 2, Crypto.com further strengthens its position and becomes the first cryptocurrency platform in the world to be certified for ISO27001, ISO27701, PCI:DSS (Level 1) and achieve the highest maturity levels for the respective NIST frameworks been rated “Adaptive (Tier 4)” – the highest level possible for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework and the latest NIST Privacy Framework, developed by the US Department of Commerce.

“Achieving SOC 2 certification is yet another step in reinforcing Crypto.com’s continuous commitment to security and data privacy by design; by default with an overall Zero-Trust Security architecture, said Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com. With the ever-evolving threats, we will continue to ensure we maintain the highest level of security and data privacy so our customers can feel confident and trust our products. SOC 2 is an internationally respected security assessment criteria, and in line with highly regulated industries like the financial sector.”

“I am extremely proud of our SOC 2 compliance and shows our commitment to security, privacy, and regulatory compliance which have been cornerstones of our business since day one,” said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “Having recently surpassed 10 million users, we will continue investing aggressively in building a trusted platform for our users that maintains the highest standards of security and privacy in the industry.”