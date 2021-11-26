New infosec products of the week: November 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Avast, Boxcryptor, Code42, Hiya and Siren.

Boxcryptor protects business data in Microsoft Teams with end-to-end encryption features

Boxcryptor could be used in two ways in Microsoft Teams, as a personal app and in the team channels. Via the personal app, there is the possibility to access encrypted data in the personal OneDrive. In a team, Boxcryptor is available as a channel app.

Hiya Adaptive AI: Hunting and stopping illegal callers in real-time

Adaptive AI observes the patterns left by spammers in the network traffic and adapts in real-time to block them without the need for human retraining or historical data.

Code42’s exfiltration detector alerts when Salesforce data moves to an untrusted device

The exfiltration detector uses Code42’s Trust capability to alert security teams when Salesforce data moves to the unmanaged personal laptops or mobile devices of malicious, negligent or careless insiders, and doesn’t block employee productivity or impede collaboration.

Siren 12 delivers global search and visual graph creation capabilities for investigators

Siren’s latest release makes it easier for users to organize and join data in a way that suits their requirements, with intuitive UI driven schema editing and ETL. It allows organizations to forensically analyze device data and link it to other available data sources.

Avast Online Security & Privacy optimizes privacy settings across popular websites and services

AOSP provides effective anti-tracking, advertising opt-out and cloud-based phishing protection to improve detection speeds. In addition, AOSP encourages users to regain control of the data they share online via Global Privacy Control (GPC), an integrated service that, in one step, automatically communicates the user’s privacy preferences to any website a user visits that’s participating in the GPC initiative.