McAfee and FireEye integrate with Amazon Inspector to protect data in the cloud

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye released new cloud security capabilities on AWS as well as integration with Amazon Inspector.

FireEye Helix behavior analysis and machine-learning Extended Detection & Response (XDR) capabilities combined with Amazon Inspector, a vulnerability management service, offers AWS customers greater visibility and protection of applications and data in the cloud.

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye are also now included in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP), which helps customers with funding, technology enablement and go-to-market support as they migrate independent software vendor (ISV) workloads on AWS and accelerate their digital transformation.

AWS customers are already benefiting from access to the entire company’s security product portfolio available in AWS Marketplace. Integration with Amazon Inspector and the AWS ISV WMP will further enable AWS customers to bring McAfee Enterprise and FireEye security solutions to their cloud architecture.

“Threats in the cloud are unique because data is stored with a third-party provider and accessed over the internet. This means visibility and control over that data is limited,” said Michelle Salvado, Senior Vice President, Engineering, McAfee Enterprise and FireEye. “The combined technology and intelligence of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye protect AWS customers by providing that additional visibility and control, reducing overall risk while also allowing for faster migration to the cloud and easier, more streamlined interoperability.”

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye partner with Amazon Inspector

FireEye Helix is a SaaS-based Security Operations Platform designed on AWS to provide superior detection and response, without the overhead of a full SIEM and SOAR. By integrating with Amazon Inspector, data can now be coupled with threat intelligence to provide deeper vulnerability and risk context for detection and threat hunting activities, while prioritizing alerts that are actionable.

The Amazon Inspector integration adds to existing FireEye integrations with Amazon Cloudwatch, Amazon VPC Flow logs, AWS Network Firewall, AWS CloudTrail, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS Security Hub, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Route 53. Data can now be shared across 600 different security and business applications supported in Helix, creating greater efficiencies so focus can shift to driving the business forward.

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye join AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP)

The company joined the AWS ISV WMP to support customer migrations by providing a repeatable blueprint to migrate on-premise security solutions to AWS SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS security products. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye offer cloud-native solutions for cloud migrations; cloud governance and compliance; threat protection for endpoint, network, email; CASB; and cloud security operations, all of which are part of the AWS WMP to provide investment and help customers mitigate financial risks, and quicken migration decisions and execution.