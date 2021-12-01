Verimatrix Streamkeeper empowers media and entertainment industry to combat piracy threats

Verimatrix launched Verimatrix Streamkeeper, a cybersecurity and anti-piracy solution for the media and entertainment industry. Streamkeeper empowers customers to hunt down and take out OTT pirates who steal content such as live sports and premium movie as they are distributed from the source to the endpoint (mobile app/user level).

The solution includes Verimatrix’s all-new Counterspy technology — the autonomous injection of an anti-piracy and app protection security agent that utilizes the company’s proprietary zero code technology which allows customers to add deep, defensive countermeasures, plus monitor their clients without the hassle of a huge integration effort.

Integration efforts have also been reduced dramatically, from months to minutes, accompanying numerous operator benefits ranging from a reduction in siphoned subscribers to expanded access to valuable, highly sought-after studio content.

Streamkeeper enables OTT operators to delight studios and other content owners with powerful piracy visibility and protections. Operators also have full control of the visibility offered to content owners. Creative hackers often weaponize CDNs and end device software such as mobile apps and web browsers – using them against operators.

Verimatrix’s Counterspy zero-code injection approach shines a light on previously hidden piracy attacks, leaving pirates with no place to hide. The battle-ready tools provided within Streamkeeper allow customer to fight piracy with powerful, military-grade cybersecurity countermeasures never before available. Currently in beta testing and examined by studios, Verimatrix Streamkeeper is scheduled for general availability at the end of Q1 2022.

“Streamkeeper is a game-changing new OTT anti-piracy solution that will forever change how Hollywood and sports will tackle piracy,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “It’s a complete content security package containing exciting new technologies, such as the autonomous injection of an anti-piracy security agent that utilizes zero code technology; meaning we can now easily add deep, defensive anti-piracy tracing, app protection and countermeasures instantly to customer ecosystems. Content owners and operators have been seeking a solution such as Streamkeeper that leaves no low-hanging fruit for pirates to exploit and does so in a way that empowers the industry while maintaining great user experiences and protecting investments in content. We believe this solution could become the de facto standard for next-generation anti-piracy, recommended by content owners.”

Significantly different from any other solution available on the market today, Streamkeeper closes authentication gaps and harnesses app protection and dual-telemetry technology to monitor new/unknown hacking attempts and real-time tampering and content theft. This arms operators with the ability to identify suspected piracy and react instantly with a variety of countermeasures.

Working in tandem with time-tested Multi-DRM, fingerprinting/watermarking and dark web crawling to track down pirated content in bold new ways, Streamkeeper takes anti-piracy far beyond reveal and takedown notices — enabling alert verification as well as views into the actual apps, devices and users accessing authorized and unauthorized content during livestreams.

This empowers customers to more aggressively combat pirates at the endpoint should they choose, or deploy less aggressive responses such as degradation of screen quality or in-broadcast messaging. The ability to halt live streaming pirated content in real-time is an incredibly powerful tool.

Top highlights inside Verimatrix Streamkeeper include:

Multi-DRM enhanced with one-time authentication tokens

Compatible with all studio-approved DRM solutions

App Shield and telemetry-based investigations at the app/user level

Covers clients build on mobile apps as well as web apps

Edge Authenticator protects access to CDN and secures service platform

Watermarking with hardened client application

Counterspy zero-code injection of an anti-piracy security agent

Reveal pirates and enable counter measures like throttle, slowdown or shutdown

Data collection filtered/refined by AI and machine learning

Dashboard that predicts risks, tracks trends & infringers