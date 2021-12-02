Freevolt Technologies S-Key enables unified authentication across multiple workplace settings

Freevolt Technologies has announced it is launching S-Key, a battery-less biometric access card integrating the T-Shape sensor module by Fingerprint Cards AB.

With an S-Key access card, it is now possible for users to access physical areas securely and conveniently without having to touch the reader or a PIN pad because the user’s biometric data is stored securely on the card.

“We are immensely proud to be working with Fingerprints, who are leaders in fingerprint technologies, and who have been incredibly supportive throughout our development of S-Key. By integrating our leading-edge Freevolt energy harvesting technology with Fingerprints’ best-in-class sensors and software, we have created a battery-less and revolutionary biometric access control card, which is available to order now. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fingerprints,” said Gonzalo de Gisbert, Head of Product and Business Development at Freevolt Technologies.

More secure and frictionless access and authentication methods are now high on the agendas of enterprises to keep workplaces safe. Biometrics not only plays a role in securing the modern workplace but can also improve convenience by saving users time and giving employees greater flexibility over how, when and where they work.

To support easier integration, S-Key is compliant with existing access control infrastructure.