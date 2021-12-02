Securiti achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification to manage the security of its data assets

Securiti announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for meeting the highest international standards of information security management systems.

Published by the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission), ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Securiti has invested in the people, processes and technology (e.g. tools and systems) to protect the organization’s data, including financial information, intellectual property, employee details and information entrusted by third parties.

“Data security, governance, privacy and helping customers meet regulatory mandates is our core business,” said Rehan Jalil, President and CEO of Securiti. “We recognize the importance of ISO/IEC 27001 certification to validate to our customers and partners that we have implemented and exceeded the highest security standards for our systems.”

Certification was performed by Frank, Rimerman Information Security, LLC, and provides evidence to consumers, investors, and other interested parties that Securiti is managing information security according to international best practices. ISO 27001 compliance is becoming increasingly important as part of regulatory requirements such as the GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA that mandate data privacy protection for consumer, employee and personal data.