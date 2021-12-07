Terralogic brings Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to its customers across India

Stellar Cyber announced that a top 250 MSSP and technology integrator Terralogic has adopted the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to bring new levels of visibility and security to its customers across India.

“We are always seeking new tools that help us deliver world-class security services for our customers,” said Sandeep Vijayaraghavan, VP of Cybersecurity at Terralogic. “The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform is the first we’ve seen that unifies and correlates data from our various security tools to present a single, comprehensive view of our customers’ security.”

Unlike stand-alone tools that simply capture device logs or protect network endpoints, Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform aggregates data inputs from all existing security tools, analyzes it for anomalies, and presents contextual, prioritized security incidents in an intuitive dashboard. For the first time, Stellar Cyber’s platform gives MSSP security professionals a single console to view customers’ entire security profiles and to take quick action when threats are detected.

“We aim to be the leading MSSP in the Indian subcontinent, and for years we have offered a range of cybersecurity services to our customers,” said Renil Komitla, CEO of Terralogic. “Stellar Cyber’s platform gives us a new ability to rise above the competition.”

“When an MSSP has dozens or hundreds of customers, it’s impossible to keep up with cyberattacks in a timely manner using siloed security tools,” said Brian Stoner, VP of the MSSP business unit at Stellar Cyber. “Our automated and intuitive platform helps MSSPs like Terralogic see the big picture and get a true grasp of what’s going on in a network and how to remediate issues.”