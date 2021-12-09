Broadcom acquires AppNeta to provide IT teams with end-to-end visibility into network performance

Broadcom announced its intent to acquire privately held AppNeta Inc. headquartered in Boston, MA. AppNeta is a SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, providing IT teams with precise, end-to-end visibility into network performance from the end user’s point of view, independent of what network they use to access applications.

Enterprises have rapidly turned to SaaS adoption, Cloud migration, and other Internet-first strategies in order to meet ever-evolving business demands. These technological shifts have brought increased agility to large enterprises, but they also highlight the need for network operations teams to better understand how end-users are experiencing business-critical applications.

To address this market need, AppNeta has devised an innovative solution that delivers visibility into the end user experience of any application, from any location, at any time. With AppNeta’s SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur.

By combining AppNeta’s end-to-end visibility with Broadcom’s Infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, the world’s largest enterprises running the most complex networks will now have access to a single source of truth to support their cloud journey.

Expanding network monitoring to optimize digital end-user experience

“We are excited about the new Digital Experience Management (DEM) capabilities AppNeta will add to our DX NetOps network monitoring solutions. Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business-critical applications to employees and customers,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom.

“Visibility and control for most performance management teams ends at corporate network boundaries. With AppNeta, DX NetOps solutions by Broadcom Software have visibility into Internet connections and can monitor and manage digital experiences for any user across any cloud, mobile, SaaS or remote work scenario.”

“The enterprise network monitoring market has completely transformed in the past two years, with a much deeper focus on managing how network performance impacts end user productivity,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. “Organizations that can pinpoint performance issues affecting digital experience will gain a strategic advantage by ensuring excellent quality of service independent of user location.”

In the recent report, “Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring,” Gartner Inc. notes: “Digital transformation amid modern end-user application adoption raises expectations for network performance monitoring tools. Challenges from end-user service access and cloud requires infrastructure and operations leaders to expand network monitoring to optimize the end-user experience.