Ingram Micro acquires BRLink to expand its portfolio of cloud services

Ingram Micro announced that it has completed the acquisition of BRLink, a managed services provider (MSP) in Brazil. Adding BRLink’s suite of solutions gives Ingram Micro partners access to an even more complete portfolio of cloud services, as well as the opportunity to leverage BRLink’s expertise in delivering a complete cloud journey.

Together, the two companies expect to continue to invest to enter new cloud markets and expand their combined ecosystem of solutions and services at an accelerated pace. BRLink’s founder and director, Rafael Marangoni, will continue to lead the company, which becomes a business unit of Ingram Micro Brazil, maintaining all its identity, culture and brand. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

The acquisition comes at an excellent moment for the cloud market in Latin America, mainly due to the growing need of companies to have solutions to transform their environments into architectures and services. According to data presented by IDC at IDC Digital Roadshow Dynamic Enterprise Brazil, 52% of Brazilian companies already use some type of cloud as part of their digital infrastructure and 39% of Latin American CIOs interviewed by the consultancy said they would invest in cloud computing in 2021.

These numbers reflect the potential of the cloud market and Ingram Micro’s need to strengthen its cloud unit. The acquisition also places the company on a unique distribution level in Brazil, being the only distributor with expertise, competence and technical team to deliver a complete cloud migration.

With over ten years of experience, BRLink supports companies in the migration to the cloud, managed services, data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning, accelerating the process of digital transformation for its customers. Among other credentials, BRLink has the Premier Consulting Partner certification from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and was elected by ISG Provider Lens – a global leader in research and technology – as a leader in three important quadrants: Public Cloud Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services, and Managed Public Cloud Services for AWS. BRLink’s excellence in delivering services, certificates and skills reflect Ingram Micro’s commitment to delivering quality solutions to its partners and were decisive points for the acquisition.

“With the addition of BRLink, Ingram Micro now has even more possibilities to enable and complement our partners’ competencies, accelerating entry into a rapidly growing cloud market. Our channel-oriented history and expertise are perfectly complemented by BRLink’s solutions, allowing us to offer excellent additional services to resellers and contribute to their performance in a market increasingly sought after by companies of all sizes, such as IaaS and data projects & AI ,” said Flavio Moraes, Ingram Micro’s vice president and country chief executive for Brazil.

For Rafael Marangoni, founder and Business Unit Director of BRLink, joining Ingram Micro means a step further in its journey of growth and expansion. “Becoming a part of Ingram Micro will further accelerate our growth, allowing us to expand into new markets and offerings. This step will bring our clients an even more robust and complete service structure to support them in the digital transformation of their businesses” adds Marangoni.

Ingram Micro was acquired by global investment firm Platinum Equity in July.

“We are making good on our promise to invest in Ingram Micro’s growth, expanding in key markets like Latin America and in core product segments like cloud solutions,” said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. “We will continue pursuing more opportunities to drive growth organically and through acquisitions.”