Iron Mountain acquires ITRenew to expand its data center lifecycle management solutions

Iron Mountain has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ITRenew, a global provider of mission critical data center lifecycle management solutions.

Upon closing, Iron Mountain will acquire 80 percent of the outstanding shares of ITRenew on a cash- and debt-free basis for approximately $725 million in cash, with the remaining 20 percent acquired within three years of Close for a minimum enterprise value of $925 million. Previous investor ZMC, a leading private equity firm focused on technology, media and communications investments, will exit its position as part of this transaction.

Founded in 2000, ITRenew principally serves hyperscalers, the fastest growing segment of the global IT Asset Disposition market, focusing on maximizing the lifetime value of data center servers through sustainable asset disposition, recycling and remarketing solutions.

With its comprehensive portfolio of decommissioning and data security services, ITRenew enables companies to securely protect their data, maximize the value of their hardware assets, and have a positive impact on the environment through IT asset circularity. As of September 30, 2021, ITRenew had trailing twelve month revenue in excess of $415 million, and has a two year compounded annual growth rate of approximately 16 percent.

Following the close of the transaction, ITRenew will form the platform for Iron Mountain’s Global IT Asset Lifecycle Management business. IT Asset Lifecycle Management refers to the deployment, management, and ultimate decommissioning and disposition of technology assets at the end of their useful life. The combination significantly enhances the Company’s ability to provide end to end services to the hyperscale, corporate data center and corporate end user device segments.

Strategic rationale and benefits

Significant opportunity for Iron Mountain to capitalize on the large and growing IT Asset Disposition market: Management estimates the IT Asset Disposition total addressable market is $30 billion and growing 11 percent compounded annually over the next five years. ITRenew principally operates in the hyperscale segment of the market, which is the fastest-growing segment and is forecasted to grow in the high teens compounded annually over the next five years.

Leverages and extends key Iron Mountain strengths: Iron Mountain will build on this strategic platform and accelerate enterprise growth by leveraging its global customer base and data security and logistics capabilities. In addition, ITRenew’s hyperscale focus is highly complementary to Iron Mountain’s existing data center business.

Advances Iron Mountain’s global sustainability strategy: ITRenew’s innovative circular economy models help companies achieve critical sustainability benefits. Today, Iron Mountain’s Data Centers are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, and together with ITRenew, the Company sees significant opportunities to enhance the value of its Environmental, Social and Governance offerings.

Financially compelling: Iron Mountain anticipates the acquisition will be immediately accretive to 2022 AFFO and positively enhance the Company’s long-term revenue and cash flow growth. The Company has secured financing commitments and expects to fund the transaction through a combination of new debt and borrowing capacity under its current revolver with modest impact on leverage in the short term. The Company expects to de-lever quickly and exit 2022 within its target leverage range.

“This strategic transaction marks an important step in advancing Iron Mountain’s position in Asset Lifecycle Management and accelerating our enterprise growth trajectory,” said William Meaney, Chief Executive Officer of Iron Mountain. “ITRenew complements our fast-growing IT Asset Lifecycle Management and Data Center businesses bringing capabilities to serve some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world.”

Deirdre Evens, Iron Mountain Executive Vice President, Asset Lifecycle Management added, “With ITRenew, we become a key player in addressing the global challenge of reducing the environmental impact of IT and data center operations, furthering our commitment to ESG.”

“We are excited to enter this agreement with Iron Mountain, as the combination will provide us with the scale and global footprint to achieve our vision and deliver long-term growth,” said Aidin Aghamiri, Chief Executive Officer of ITRenew.