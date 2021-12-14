Booz Allen Hamilton opens new office in Hawaii to support critical Indo-Pacific missions

Booz Allen Hamilton announced that it has opened a new office in Honolulu, Hawaii, expanding upon the firm’s current footprint in the region to meet talent growth and increasing mission demand. Located at First Hawaiian Center, the facility supports 250 employees and offers a range of capabilities including an artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation center.

Booz Allen has had a presence in Hawaii since 1961 when the firm worked with Kamehameha Schools to develop a strategy for the future. With dedicated facilities open in the islands since the early 2000s, Booz Allen Hawaii leads the way in meeting critical Indo-Pacific missions with clients like INDOPACOM and supports U.S. government, Department of Defense (DOD), and civilian agencies in the islands as well as in Guam, Singapore, Korea, Japan, and Alaska.

“Booz Allen has been investing in resources in Hawaii for decades, hiring and cultivating top-tier talent in AI, systems delivery, cyber, and other critical skills and building state-of-the-art facilities where we can co-create with our clients,” said Booz Allen Senior Vice President Rex Jordan, who serves as senior leader for the firm’s global enterprise in the region. “With the Indo-Pacific region on the front line of the biggest defense pivots in years, our new office strengthens our ability to deliver capabilities that INDOPACOM can field immediately and scale quickly.”

As the premiere digital integrator for the DOD, Booz Allen has long leveraged its Honolulu office to drive industry-leading capabilities that address the top priorities of warfighters in the region. This includes Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2), next-gen data systems, AI, security cooperation, and digital engineering.

The relocation to a new, larger office space follows nearly 10-percent growth in the last year alone, with goals to continue expanding in the city. The new office reflects Booz Allen’s overall commitment to sustainability, incorporating the firm’s NextGen standards and environmentally friendly features. The location is close to both public transit and 24,000 square feet of open plaza, landscaping, and water features.

Booz Allen Hawaii has been a longtime hub of volunteerism and community support in the region. Recent partnerships and projects include helping to digitize the archives of the Bishop Museum, supporting local chapters of the ALS Foundation and YWCA, and working with Ho‛ōla Nā Pua to fight human trafficking in the islands. Booz Allen also supports Hawaii FIRST Robotics by volunteering, providing grants and fostering an on-island tech talent pipeline.

“Now more than ever, the community needs to unite and find innovative ways to help vulnerable populations,” said Booz Allen Vice President and Honolulu leader Bob Lietzke. “We’re committed to contributing our time and expertise in consulting, analytics, cyber, digital modernization, and other areas to those in need. Our new office space will allow us to keep meeting those critical missions for our clients, our communities, and the region at large.”

This month, Booz Allen will host a traditional Hawaiian office blessing ceremony led by a local Kumu at the new facility and plans to host a formal ribbon-cutting event in 2022.