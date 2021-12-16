Cobalt Iron Compass EOS allows users to search the entire enterprise backup landscape

Cobalt Iron announced that it has enhanced the search capabilities of its Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform with the release of a new Enterprise Object Search (EOS) feature.

Free for existing and new Compass users, EOS introduces the ability to search the entire enterprise backup landscape at the object level — paths, directories, and filenames — to quickly identify and locate important files.

“The ability to locate particular objects or files across an enterprise is becoming increasingly important in meeting a variety of ever-expanding regulatory, compliance, and e-discovery requirements,” said Paul Linder, product development manager at Cobalt Iron. “Unfortunately, most products on the market are restricted to searches against a single backup server. By allowing users to garner insights from their entire backup data repositories in a single request, Compass EOS streamlines operations for our customers while extending our market leadership in comprehensive data governance.”

To search a backup server’s files, administrators have traditionally been required to attempt a restore of a backup or run a query backup command in the command line interface — a time-consuming and resource-intensive process that needs to be repeated for every backup server across the enterprise.

With its ability to search across all backup servers in a single request — without having to utilize computing resources to accommodate an entire restore — Compass EOS allows users to quickly and easily determine if and when an object was backed up, the types of objects that exist, and where in the backup landscape they are stored. The result is dramatically improved efficiency when locating objects within backup repositories and validating files in the servicing of requests for data file restores.