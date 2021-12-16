Moran Goldboim joins Codefresh as VP of Product

Codefresh announced Moran Goldboim as the company’s Vice President of Product. Moran, a 12-year Red Hat veteran, brings over 20 years of product knowledge to the Codefresh team with experience developing, launching, and managing Kubernetes and various other open-source products and services.

“Moran will be an invaluable resource for Codefresh, bringing expert insight into enterprise-class software delivery at scale,” said Raziel Tabib, Co-Founder and CEO, Codefresh. “His considerable acumen for software optimization and passion for open-source technology makes him a great fit for Codefresh.”

Most recently, Moran held the position of Senior Principal Product Manager at Red Hat. During his tenure, he led strategic native Kubernetes infrastructure management and deployment initiatives focused on edge and multi-cluster use cases.

With Moran’s successful track record of leading advanced software development, Moran will lead Codefresh’s strategic product development initiatives while helping to cultivate open-source innovation and collaboration to benefit the fast-growing Argo community and Kubernetes ecosystem.

“Codefresh’s leadership in cloud-native application delivery – leveraging innovative open-source technologies like Kubernetes and Argo – make it the natural destination to cultivate the future of continuous software delivery,” said Moran Goldboim, Vice President of Product, Codefresh. “The company’s unique culture and highly talented and ambitious team likewise make it an exciting place to be.”