ThreatX appoints Tom Axbey to Board of Directors

ThreatX announced the appointment of Tom Axbey to its board of directors. Axbey will serve as an independent board member, assisting the company’s leadership team as ThreatX continues its expansion into the WAAP market.

“ThreatX partners with customers around the world to ensure that their web applications and APIs are securely protected against today’s increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Gene Fay, CEO at ThreatX. “As the demand for WAAP coverage continues to accelerate, I’m thrilled to welcome Tom to our board of directors. His experience will prove invaluable to us as we scale the business in 2022 and beyond to build the most comprehensive WAAP platform available in the industry.”

Axbey has demonstrated an ability to drive growth and build operational excellence in high-growth companies. Most recently, he served as VP & GM of CloudHealth by VMware and served as its CEO prior to its acquisition by VMware.

Prior to CloudHealth, Tom served as CEO of Rave Mobile Safety, where he led its turnaround, growth and acquisition. He has also held leadership roles at IBM, Micromuse, Quallaby Corp and American Internet Corporation.

“I’m excited to leverage my enterprise technology leadership experience to help guide and influence yet another highly-disruptive technology,” said Axbey. “ThreatX is well positioned to seize the web application and API security market with its innovative WAAP platform solution and its experienced team of industry leaders. As the newest member of ThreatX’s board of directors, I look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

In addition to ThreatX, Axbey serves on several other boards, including Language I/O, Armoured Things, BluStream, Interactions and InSpace and is an operating partner at large for GutBrain Ventures.

ThreatX was recently named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application API Protection.