New infosec products of the week: December 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AwareGO, MetricStream, MobileSphere, Nerdio, Ping Identity, Pondurance, Syxsense, and Tufin.

AwareGO Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise measures employees’ cybersecurity behavior

Based on human-behavioral science, the cloud-based solution allows companies to measure employees’ knowledge and behavior across several recognized threat vectors, such as phishing, remote work, passwords, and more, ultimately quantifying the company’s cyber resilience.

Nerdio adds backup and disaster recovery features to improve Azure Virtual Desktop resiliency

Nerdio Manager extends the native AVD service rather than replacing it like other proprietary VDI management solutions on the market. Through separate products tailored to meeting the needs of MSPs and enterprises, it delivers over 200 features that the native service lacks to simplify management, ensure efficient operations through automation, and lower compute and storage costs.

Syxsense Secure protects businesses against the Log4j vulnerability

Syxsense announced the ability to scan for Log4j using Syxsense Secure, identifying endpoints that are exposed to this new vulnerability.

Pondurance Cyber Risk Assessments analyze and visualize potential cybersecurity gaps

Pondurance Cyber Risk Assessments powered by MyCyberScorecard deliver streamlined and efficient cybersecurity assessment processes aligned with regulatory standards and compliance requirements, allowing organizations to gain greater trust with customers, partners, regulators and insurance providers.

PingOne Authorize delivers enhanced authorization capabilities for enterprises

PingOne Authorize gives organizations centralized, fine-grained control over who has access to data, services, and APIs. Organizations can restrict access based on customer consent, real-time risk signals, or entitlements and contextual information, regardless of where that contextual data is stored.

Tufin Security Policy Builder App automates corporate security access policies

Integrating with Tufin’s SecureTrack, the Security Policy Builder App automates the design of network and cloud security access policies based on existing access and aligned to compliance models. In addition, the app operationalizes security policies to identify the exposed attack surface for prioritized response based on a company’s unique definition of risk to the business, and empowers the user to take effective mitigation steps or tracking for compliance assurance.

MobileSphere SLYGuard secures communications on popular messaging applications

SLYGuard provides an encryption tool to encrypt and decrypt text and images sent using any messaging app without the threat of the content being exposed or intercepted. Text and image encryption/decryption hides the content before sending it to the intended person.

MetricStream’s software release measures cyber risk in monetary terms

MetricStream announced new native capabilities for Advanced Cyber Risk Quantification and Simulation to measure cyber risk in monetary terms, along with intuitive risk assessments, expanded compliance risk management capabilities, and enhanced visibility into third and fourth-party risks.