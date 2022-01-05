Embedded hypervisor software market to reach $1.16 billion by 2026

36% of the growth will originate from APAC for the embedded hypervisor software market. China and Japan are the key markets for embedded hypervisor software in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The embedded hypervisor software market is set to grow by $1.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Embedded hypervisor software market driver

In the semiconductor industry, embedded software such as hypervisor software is used to provide a virtual computing environment for operating systems used on embedded hardware.

Currently, consumer electronics dominate the semiconductor market due to the increase in the demand for smartphones. Virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) offers a broad array of benefits to enterprises, application developers, and smartphone and tablet manufacturers. It enables system designers to consolidate diverse operating systems (OS) and applications with different reliability, safety, and security requirements on one SoC.

It reduces hardware cost, size, weight, and power consumption by reducing the number of SoCs in the overall design. Thus, smartphone and tablet providers are using new and innovative embedded hypervisor software technologies to integrate hardware and software to develop advanced devices.

The challenge

Embedded hypervisor software is being widely used for digitizing a large volume of enterprise data globally. This is resulting in critical concerns related to the privacy, security, liability, and protection of intellectual property.

The security requirement for embedded software is increasing rapidly because communication among systems is becoming direct without any human/user intervention. Therefore, vendors need to develop an effective combination of security solutions and tools to overcome safety and security issues. Despite the huge investments of software companies in elevating the security standards of their products, the growing sophistication of cyberattacks continues to expose vulnerabilities.

There have been numerous instances of data breaches in recent decades. Software companies are compelled to invest in developing a tight security regime for their products and launch frequent security updates without additional income. Such instances pose a challenge for software companies and hamper their profitability.

Market segmentation

The embedded hypervisor software market is segmented by application (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.