Ivanti Neurons for IIoT automates and optimizes supply chain operations

Ivanti Wavelink announced Ivanti Neurons for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to help organizations further automate and optimize their supply chain operations.

With Ivanti Neurons for IIoT, organizations can rapidly build scalable applications which integrate into existing processes, driving operational efficiency.

This announcement comes at a critical time, as the global supply chain remains in a state of crisis, facing pressing issues such as a massive labor shortage, poor distribution management, and lack of end-to-end supply chain visibility. To combat these issues, organizations across industry verticals, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, and retail, are urgently seeking ways to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and revolutionize supply chain operations.

Today, many warehouses and distribution centers feature smart devices, such as smart conveyors, sensors, cameras, robots and collaborative robots. Yet the interconnections between these devices and technologies can be complex, expensive, and sometimes risky. With Ivanti Neurons for IIoT, organizations can create low-code or no-code applications that automate and enhance supply chain processes, as well as deliver completely new capabilities.

And, most importantly, organizations can seamlessly integrate these innovative IIoT applications into existing operations, driving further performance improvements and operational efficiencies. For example, the Ivanti Neurons for IIoT platform integrates rapidly with Ivanti Velocity using its built-in MQTT client and can be used to add IIoT automation around existing task-worker processes without having to invest in expensive WMS changes.

At its core, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT connects machines, devices, workers, and systems, maximizing productivity, deepening insights, and improving visibility. Below are the top features and benefits:

Connect : Ivanti Neurons for IIoT seamlessly integrates data from connected devices and operational technology applications, including Ivanti Velocity, to ensure a single-source repository for diverse business insights.

: Ivanti Neurons for IIoT seamlessly integrates data from connected devices and operational technology applications, including Ivanti Velocity, to ensure a single-source repository for diverse business insights. Create : With a low-code/no-code workflow builder, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT provides application enablement capabilities so that enterprises can implement rapid solutions.

: With a low-code/no-code workflow builder, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT provides application enablement capabilities so that enterprises can implement rapid solutions. Analyze : Ivanti Neurons for IIoT provides tools and capabilities to derive insights from data, allowing for a deeper understanding of the environment and to spot opportunities for improvement.

: Ivanti Neurons for IIoT provides tools and capabilities to derive insights from data, allowing for a deeper understanding of the environment and to spot opportunities for improvement. Automate : In a single platform, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT orchestrates productivity workflows, optimizes devices for peak performance, and improves process automation.

: In a single platform, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT orchestrates productivity workflows, optimizes devices for peak performance, and improves process automation. Visualize: With real-time contextual dashboards that deliver cross-device insights, deep analytics, and predictive recommendations, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT streamlines decision-making.

“We are excited to build upon our leadership position in mobile enterprise productivity and expand our footprint into the Industrial Internet of Things market focusing on supply chain,” said Brandon Black, senior vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “We look forward to helping customers drive even more productivity within the supply chain with Ivanti Neurons for IIoT. As one example, businesses can install geolocation beacons on trailers and shipping containers, enabling yard managers to better understand when items will arrive so they can adjust workforce resources accordingly. Ultimately, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT democratizes information within organizations and the use cases are limitless!”

According to Gartner, “Growing complexity and volatility are forcing supply chain organizations to adjust their technology investments to align with their needs for resiliency, agility and intelligent operations. Supply chain leaders do see many emerging technologies as very important to their businesses, and they are investing in these areas as well. Notable areas of importance and investment are: improving employee decision making and competency through embedded artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and operating at the edge with the Internet of Things (IoT).”

“The Supply Chain market is booming, and the tools used in this sector are undergoing a revolution comparable to that of Industry 4.0. TIMCOD has chosen to integrate and propose Ivanti Neurons for IIoT to its customers because, beyond the technological performance of the tool, Ivanti is a business expert, specialized in providing solutions for logistics professionals. In fact, several TIMCOD customers have already expressed an interest in Ivanti Neurons for IIoT,” said Jacques Deckert, TIMCOD Group’s Business Strategy and Innovation Director.

Samuel Eveille, TIMCOD’s Technical and New Technologies Director, added: “Ivanti Neurons for IIoT attracted our attention for several reasons. The technology in the platform is in complete alignment with the market explosion of No-Code tools, which accelerate development while optimizing the implementation costs of the platform. In addition, Ivanti has been able to bring its expertise in creating an environment that allows the end customer to modify the business process in a simple and intuitive way. We are convinced that this platform has a bright future ahead of it.”