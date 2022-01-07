Netreo appoints Josh Chessman as VP of Products

Netreo announced the appointment of Josh Chessman to the newly created position of vice president of products.

Chessman takes on responsibility of Netreo’s product strategy and product marketing, bringing visionary insights cultivated from over three decades in the technology space and more recently as a senior director, analyst for leading industry research firm, Gartner.

“Josh’s hands-on experience in IT management innovation with leading private and public enterprises is a huge asset to Netreo,” said Netreo Chief Executive Officer, Jasmin Young. “I’m thrilled to have such a customer-focused, visionary product leader join us as we scale and develop even more cutting-edge IT infrastructure monitoring and observability offerings for our community in over 60 countries.”

“Being involved in the ongoing transformation of enterprise IT for years, I have first-hand experience with the challenges that organizations face with optimizing resources,” said Chessman. “Netreo is committed to bringing customers pragmatic monitoring and observability solutions for intelligently leveraging enterprise resources, and I’m excited to join a team dedicated to a customer-first perspective on innovation in our new era of remote work.”

Chessman brings a wealth of experience and a diversity of skills honed over three decades in the technology space that include roles in consulting, advanced technology solutions development, network administration, professional services, engineering and technical support.

His expertise extends to network performance, infrastructure and application monitoring; AIOps, network automation and orchestration; Digital Experience Monitoring (including synthetic transaction monitoring, real-user monitoring and end-user experience monitoring); network security and global application performance optimization.

Prior to joining Netreo, Chessman worked as a senior director, analyst, speaker and author in the Information Technology Leaders division within Gartner. Before Gartner, Chessman held a variety of technology innovation roles at companies including Sinefa, Leidos and Riverbed Technology.