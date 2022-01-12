Allegro Network Multimeter 3.4 provides users with enhancements and fixes

Allegro Packets are releasing a software update for the Allegro Network Multimeter. Version 3.4 is available immediately for customers.

Firmware release 3.4 provides Allegro users with new features, enhancements and fixes. Among the highlights, is the extension of the IEEE 802.11 WLAN module to now feature quality information of the WLAN access points. Furthermore, improved statistics for IP-pairs and IP-connections are available.

“We are pleased to bring many helpful innovations to the market with Release 3.4. Network admins and engineers will get their money’s worth, especially with the extension of the IEEE 802.11 WLAN module. Wherever access points are located in different buildings and departments, the expansion of the WLAN module can solve problems regarding channel utilization and roaming behavior,” says Klaus Degner, Managing Director and Head of Product Management at Allegro Packets, commenting on the software version 3.4.

Other highlights are the enhanced statistics pages for IP-pairs and IP-connections. For a better overview and easy accessibility, a global page for IP-pairs has been added, showing the traffic between all individual IP pairs. In addition, a detailed IP-pair page has been added for quick access to all measured values as well as a detailed page for individual IP-connections.

The highlights of release 3.4

Extension of the IEEE 802.11 WLAN module: Beacon frames, i.e. additional information from access points such as SSID, AP name and channel utilization, are now analyzed and displayed in the BSS list. For each BSS, i.e. hardware address of an access point, the number of other SSIDs on the same physical device are displayed. The BSS list shows two graphs: one is the channel on which the BSS is active, the other is the channel utilization. The client detail page shows which BSS has been used by that client over time, showing how often a client changes access points. A third view shows the general channel usage for each frequency band. A detailed view shows the BSSs that are active in the selected channel.

Two-factor authentication via TOTP: Optional two-factor authentication with a time-based one-time password (TOTP) mechanism is supported. TOTP is used in addition to a conventional password. A QR code is displayed in the user settings, which must be scanned by a TOTP generator.

Detailed connection view: A detailed connection view is available, showing all measured data for a specifically selected connection, including graphs, on one page.

CAPWAP traffic: CAPWAP traffic, the traffic used to control and manage access points in wireless computer networks (e.g. WLAN), is now recognized as a layer 7 protocol for the data and control connections. Tunnel View mode now supports CAPWAP traffic with IEEE 802.11 / LLC / IP payloads.