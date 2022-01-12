Audit Your Active Directory with a free, read-only scan from Specops

Specops Password Auditor is a read-only tool that scans your Active Directory and identifies password-related vulnerabilities.
The collected information generates multiple interactive reports containing user and password policy information. Plus, you get an exported version to share with stakeholders.
Did you know over 80% of breaches result from compromised passwords? Passwords are the first line of defense against cyber attacks. Check your AD for over 800 million known breached passwords. Plus,
- Align password policies with standards
- Audit Active Directory accounts
- Generate reports to identify accounts with password vulnerabilities, including expired passwords, identical passwords, blank passwords, and more