Audit Your Active Directory with a free, read-only scan from Specops

Specops Password Auditor is a read-only tool that scans your Active Directory and identifies password-related vulnerabilities.

The collected information generates multiple interactive reports containing user and password policy information. Plus, you get an exported version to share with stakeholders.

Did you know over 80% of breaches result from compromised passwords? Passwords are the first line of defense against cyber attacks. Check your AD for over 800 million known breached passwords. Plus,

Align password policies with standards

Audit Active Directory accounts

Generate reports to identify accounts with password vulnerabilities, including expired passwords, identical passwords, blank passwords, and more