Backblaze partners with Kasten by Veeam to offer backup and protection for containerized applications

Backblaze announced a new partnership with Kasten by Veeam to enable companies to back up and restore Kubernetes applications using its B2 Cloud Storage service.

The partnership means companies managing backups of their Kubernetes containers with Kasten software can now designate the Backblaze B2 platform as their storage destination to:

Back up and restore production stateful Kubernetes applications.

Safeguard application data from ransomware encryption with Object Lock for immutability.

Support regulatory compliance and/or corporate disaster recovery mandates.

“Kubernetes containers are the standard for many organizations building, deploying, and scaling applications with portability and efficiency,” said Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze. “Backblaze and Kasten together offer a compelling solution to support these organizations’ business continuity needs with set-it-and-forget-it ease and cost effectiveness.”

The joint solution is fully scalable at enterprise grade. What’s more, organizations only pay for storage used, with no data retention penalties for deleting past backups.

“Backup and protection are paramount in a world in which data is everything and cyberattacks continue to rise,” said Gaurav Rishi, VP of Product, Kasten by Veeam. “The Backblaze-Kasten partnership offers the application protection and disaster recovery support companies seek, with flexibility and freedom to choose their preferred storage partner.”

The integrated solution is generally available now.