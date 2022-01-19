Network security sandbox market to reach $43 billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for network security sandbox estimated at $4 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% over the period 2020-2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.4% CAGR and reach $24 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 42.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The network security sandbox market by region

The network security sandbox market in the U.S. is estimated at $1.2 billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of $6.9 billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.4% and 34.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.5% CAGR.