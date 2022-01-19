Secure Logiq and Seagate join forces to offer storage solution for the video surveillance industry

Secure Logiq and Seagate are bringing together their combined strengths to create the ultimate storage solution for the video surveillance industry.

This partnership will draw on Seagate’s world-renowned expertise in very high-density storage applications and Secure Logiq’s understanding of the surveillance industry.

This new partnership provides the perfect solution for security professionals in the Middle East where retention times for CCTV footage are comparably longer than in other territories and exacting standards mean that second-best will never do.

The collaboration will see Secure Logiq’s management servers, processing servers and client machines all designed and optimised for the application and combined with Seagate’s SAN storage units which offer large storage, resilience, expandability and vertical integration.

The combination of two storage solution providers has created a “best of both worlds” scenario for their mutual clients as it has created an end-to-end solution which is designed, supplied, tested and supported by experts in HD surveillance and data storage.

“This is a powerful combination that will deliver real advantages for surveillance systems users across the whole Middle East,” said Secure Logiq’s Robin Hughes. “The benefits are there for everyone to see. Seagate has excellent products for storing large volumes of data and we have the understanding of the market to add real intelligence to a surveillance system. Together, can deliver a complete solution that will revolutionise how HD surveillance video is stored in the region.”