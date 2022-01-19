Yugabyte partners with Intuita to support cloud-native database market growth

Yugabyte has signed a strategic partnership agreement with UK full lifecycle data services provider Intuita.

The partnership will support the growth of enterprise-class, transactional database technology cloud initiatives across EMEA, and further accelerate the adoption of cloud-native databases for digital transformation projects.

Intuita brings a wealth of experience in cloud migration, transaction database implementation and digital transformation. The partnership with Intuita has been fuelled by this emerging market opportunity, along with the demand and ambition of Intuita, who are focused on helping businesses to fully capitalise on modern cloud-native databases.

Martin Gaffney, Vice President, Yugabyte EMEA, says, “With Intuita, UK and European organisations will be more successful, more quickly–it’s really that simple. As a deep tech product company, with roots going back to the foundations of Oracle and Facebook, our focus is on delivering the best cloud-native database technology on the market. Combining this with deep domain knowledge and the best practice implementation approach from Intuita will help CIOs to achieve rapid and effective enterprise-wide adoption.”

Both organisations see a growing market opportunity for cloud-native databases. They also recognise that enterprise digital transformations are stalling due to the unsuitability of monolithic databases for cloud native applications, and the inadequacy of NoSQL databases to handle transactional systems of engagement and systems of record.

Darren Timmins, CTO, Intuita, adds, “This strategic partnership with Yugabyte in EMEA enables us to establish a new operational database centre of excellence at our firm focused around Yugabyte’s industry leading technology. It will help us to further enhance our enterprise data management services, allowing our consultants to deliver an even stronger technology proposition and service to organisations looking to embrace the booming cloud-native transactional database market.”

Globally, Yugabyte completed a Series C funding round for $188 million in October 2021, which valued the business at more than $1.3B. This was followed by the announcement of Yugabyte 2.11, a major release extending PostgreSQL compatibility of the open source distributed SQL database. Yugabyte established its European business in May 2021, and has been accelerating its growth across the region since then.

Now, the already ambitious EMEA growth plans kick up a gear with the Intuita Consulting partnership, as, overnight, it brings vital additional resources and expertise, enabling the growing roster of Yugabyte’s enterprise clients in EMEA to become successful more quickly.