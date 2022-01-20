Hillstone Networks StoneOS 5.5R9 helps organizations stay ahead of known and unknown threats

Hillstone Networks, a provider of infrastructure protection solutions, introduced the latest iteration of its flagship StoneOS solution.

“Organizations today demand a comprehensive, intelligent, high-performing and automated security solution that works. StoneOS delivers,” said Tim Liu, CTO & co-founder of Hillstone Networks. “This is a major upgrade resulting in unparalleled capabilities to help protect organizations, their critical assets and their workforces from the myriad of security threats they face every day.”

6 key updates to StoneOS 5.5R9

Machine learning technology leveraged to enhance intelligent detection and prevention – StoneOS leverages the latest ML-based data sets to help bolster DGA detection. The extended support of a cloud sandbox allows for improved unknown threat detection and enhanced intelligence sharing.

Extended VPN capability delivers refined secure access for the remote workforce – The new additional VPN features support extended user scenarios, a configuration wizard, and a performance upgrade to help meet the growing demand of feature-rich VPN solutions at a lower TCO.

Additional enhancements unleash the power of hardware acceleration for traffic decryption –The new StoneOS release optimizes the throughput performance of SSL proxy and introduces the whitelist capability to help exempt certain entities in particular scenarios.

Automated, scalable and smarter policy management and operations – A new mini policy feature allows central orchestration systems to meet dynamically changing security requirements. Additionally, app-based policy rule recommendation and NAT policy redundancy checks help improve efficiency.

Advanced integration capabilities for 3rd party and SDN solutions – In addition to RESTful APIs and SNMP, the new StoneOS supports configuration and management over Netconf. Beyond that, StoneOS improves its ability to leverage external resources.

Comprehensive system robustness optimization from services to modules – Beyond extending high availability solutions to IPv6, the new StoneOS release brings service level robustness by redesigning the software architecture and module level optimization for the data center firewalls.