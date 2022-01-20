Neustar Security Services appoints Colin Doherty as CEO

Neustar Security Services announced that it has appointed Colin Doherty as CEO, effective January 12.

Mr. Doherty succeeds Brian McCann, who has transitioned out of the CEO role upon the successful completion of the Company’s separation from Neustar, Inc.

Mr. Doherty is a highly accomplished professional with more than 25 years of industry experience, including serving as CEO of Arbor Networks from 2009 to 2014. He previously served as CEO at four other high-growth B2B software and technology enabled SaaS, infrastructure and security services companies, including Fuze, Dyn, BTI Systems and Mangrove Systems. He joins Neustar Security Services from Wavecrest Growth Partners, where he served as a Growth Partner and oversaw strategic growth agendas for portfolio company investments.

Stewart Bloom, Non-Executive Chairman at Neustar Security Services and an Operating Executive at Golden Gate Capital, said, “Colin is a proven CEO who blends business and technology strategy with demonstrated operational results. He is a natural leader, with deep experience leading high-growth companies, building high-performance teams, and fostering a culture of accountability. With the Company now successfully transitioned to independent operations, we are confident that Colin’s experience and drive make him the right person to lead Neustar Security Services to deliver a growing portfolio of market-leading, highly resilient services to our Global 5000 customer base.”

Mr. Doherty said, “In a radically flexible and increasingly borderless world of work, enterprises urgently need cloud-oriented services that are secure, reliable and available. As a standalone company, Neustar Security Services is well positioned to meet the unique security needs of global enterprises. I look forward to partnering with the Neustar Security Services team and Board of Directors to expand the Company’s global reach and develop additional industry-leading solutions that help our customers maximize performance and protect their businesses.”

Mr. Bloom concluded, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Brian for his many important contributions, which have laid a strong foundation for our future growth. We wish Brian all the best in his future endeavors.”

In December 2021, Neustar Security Services completed its separation from Neustar, Inc. and began operating as a standalone company following the completed sale of Neustar’s Marketing, Risk and Communications businesses to TransUnion. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC.