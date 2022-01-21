Arcserve updates ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo to protect evolving data workloads

Arcserve announced an update to ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo, its next-generation data recovery and backup solutions that deliver comprehensive, SLA-driven management for complete data protection.

Both solutions now provide enhanced features, including simplified management at scale, support for immutable storage on the cloud, and improved data recovery to drive productivity and profitability gains for channel partners.

ShadowXafe enables channel partners and end-user organizations to deliver dependable data recovery with an optimized and intuitive management workflow for physical and virtual workloads, on-premises, and in the cloud. In the event of system-wide failure, data corruption, or natural disaster, ShadowXafe’s patented VirtualBoot technology allows partners to perform a virtual machine recovery in milliseconds and restore an entire infrastructure in minutes.

OneXafe Solo is a plug-and-play data protection appliance for total business continuity that streams data directly to Arcserve Cloud Services. It offers cloud-based management from anywhere, anytime, through any web browser and is extremely easy to deploy, enabling users to start protecting their data within minutes reliably.

The data protection workflow is managed through OneSystem, a cloud-based unified management platform featuring an SLA-based protection framework. The dashboard gives an overview of the health of the system. Policy creation is intuitive with all the ingredients that make up the SLA―backup frequency, retention policy, target location, replication for offsite disaster recovery― in a single location. Once created, users can apply the SLA protection policies to any combination of virtual and physical machines. These powerful capabilities help channel partners reduce application downtime and improve productivity.

Key enhancements of the new version of ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo include:

Simplified management : Users can temporarily set the status check for known issue machines. Moreover, it features added detection and notification if no replications were reported in the last 24 hours. They can also leverage OneSystem for agent and service node updates for easy manageability.

: Users can temporarily set the status check for known issue machines. Moreover, it features added detection and notification if no replications were reported in the last 24 hours. They can also leverage OneSystem for agent and service node updates for easy manageability. Data backup and recovery at scale : The solution allows users to stagger backup jobs to ensure prioritization and scalability in large environments. Partners can now assign NFR licenses to multiple sites for better control.

: The solution allows users to stagger backup jobs to ensure prioritization and scalability in large environments. Partners can now assign NFR licenses to multiple sites for better control. Integrated DRaaS: The solution offers expanded support for Wasabi cloud object lock for cloud immutability. In addition, WAN optimized replication ensures fast and efficient data transfer for total business continuity.

Said Florian Malecki, acting CMO at Arcserve: “IT professionals are asking for increased simplicity and scale as they look to keep pace with rapidly growing data workloads across multi-cloud environments and a rise in remote-working – all adding to the complexity of managing and controlling data protection. For this reason, we have added powerful new capabilities that mean partners can scale while saving hours during deployment and management of evolving data workloads.”