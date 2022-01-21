Axonius SaaS Management identifies misconfigurations and data security risks

Axonius unveiled Axonius SaaS Management, a new comprehensive solution that helps security, IT, finance, and risk teams control the complexity, cost, and risk of software as a service (SaaS) with a single source of truth into their SaaS application landscape.

As businesses rapidly increase consumption of SaaS applications, they face acute IT, security, and business challenges. The rate of SaaS adoption makes manual approaches to gaining a credible SaaS asset inventory woefully inadequate and exposes extremely difficult visibility challenges into both known and unknown SaaS applications. Compounding these visibility challenges, companies struggle to identify how data flows between apps, manage a myriad of configurations, and close security gaps, as well as track licensing and spend, across hundreds — sometimes thousands — of SaaS applications.

Axonius SaaS Management lets customers address the operational and financial challenges of SaaS asset management, as well as the security and risk gaps, all via a seamless, nonintrusive deployment that delivers actionable insights from day one. This is the first product delivered by AxoniusX, the company’s innovation-focused business unit that launched in June 2021.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen tools emerge that address some aspects of SaaS management from either the business side or SaaS security posture management, but these approaches still leave companies with gaps in visibility and siloed information,” said Amir Ofek, CEO and co-founder of AxoniusX. “We’ve built on our unique approach to cybersecurity asset management to deliver the same results for SaaS applications. With our rich history in building and maintaining API integrations with SaaS solutions, Axonius has the expertise and market traction to bring massive value to organizations struggling with the complexity of modern apps and infrastructure.”

Axonius SaaS Management uses adapters (API connections to data sources) and proprietary SaaS discovery tools to create a detailed inventory of all SaaS applications, permissions, and data flows. By connecting to all layers of the SaaS application stack, the solution discovers both the SaaS applications known to and sanctioned by organizations as well as shadow and unmanaged apps.

This approach provides comprehensive visibility into all data types and interconnectivity flows, identifies misconfigurations and data security risks, and delivers actionable insights for better IT management and cost optimization.

Axonius SaaS Management integrates with Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management to provide a comprehensive platform that unifies all digital assets — from SaaS apps to devices, user accounts, cloud assets, and more — so customers can easily and effectively control complexity across the entire IT environment.