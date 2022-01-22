Noname Security appoints Strategic Advisory Board

Noname Security announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board to support the company’s global expansions and establish Noname as a trusted API security provider to CISOs around the world.

The Noname Security Advisory Board consists of executive leaders across the security industry whose voices provide a unique perspective to inform Noname’s leadership and CISOs.

This announcement comes during a period of tremendous growth for Noname Security, resulting in securing $135 million in Series C funding at $1B valuation, making them the first API Security Unicorn and one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies ever.

CISOs are seeking trusted advisors that understand their business challenges, enabling them to trust a company like Noname Security to securely adopt APIs amidst rapid digitization. The advisory board – whose experience reaches across the public and private, security, technology, and finance sectors – will advise on all matters relating to the company’s growth, deployment of existing Noname Security technology across industries and the delivery of future technologies currently in development.

“I am thrilled to announce the formation of our advisory board. The experience of this group positions Noname Security to execute on our mission of enabling enterprises everywhere to mitigate the risk of deploying APIs,” said Oz Golan, co-founder and CEO at Noname Security. “This is just the beginning for Noname Security and I look forward to collaborating with our advisory board to continue our success in securing our customers’ APIs around the world.”

Members of the advisory board announced today include:

Heather Gantt-Evans, CISO, Sailpoint

Christine Herman, CTSO, Finance of America

Alissa Knight, CISO, recovering hacker, InfoSec influencer

Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and founder, SINET

David Sharp, Manager, Adobe