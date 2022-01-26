CyberSheath Federal Enclave offers cybersecurity compliance requirements for federal contractors

CyberSheath has introduced a new service that provides all federal contractors with a cost-effective, scalable solution to meet cybersecurity requirements across security, IT, and compliance.

Federal Enclave is both a common-sense approach to protecting data amid ever-increasing cybersecurity requirements and the most comprehensive Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) compliant enclave.

It ensures users that handle sensitive data always have secure access to an out-of-the-box compliant environment, secured and managed by CyberSheath. Based on Microsoft Azure, Federal Enclave can be situationally deployed on any of Azure’s cloud platforms or on premises.

“Cybersecurity compliance requirements for federal contractors are increasing rapidly, and the complexity and cost is beyond the reach of many contractors,” said Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath. “The government has shown a clear-eyed commitment to enforcing cybersecurity mandatory minimums and that is why we created the Federal Enclave, to help federal contractors protect and defend their corporate networks and achieve compliance. We’ve made it cost effective for federal contractors to comply with requirements like CMMC and NIST 800-171.”

Federal Enclave is available to all federal contractors to speed adoption of cybersecurity requirements, eliminate the complexity of compliance, and reduce cost in one easily accessible environment.

The DoD was the first federal entity to roll out mandatory minimums for cybersecurity with CMMC in 2020, and recently released a simplified, updated version with CMMC 2.0, and it’s expected that all federal agencies will eventually require cybersecurity compliance for federal contractors.

Federal Enclave adheres to CMMC v1.02 and v2.0 as well as DFARS 252.204-7012, limits organizational controlled unclassified information (CUI) data sprawl, and controls role-based allowances to CUI. The new service includes:

Fixed prices and no hidden fees

CMMC Compliance-as-a-Service “dashboard cockpit” arms customers with information about current compliance status, security threat landscape and incident levels, and supply chain assessment

Options for facilitated self-attestation

CyberSheath has helped more than 500 clients discover their compliance starting point and roadmap. Federal Enclave simplifies adherence to the difficult cybersecurity business requirements and puts CyberSheath in your corner to ensure compliance.