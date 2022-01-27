MetricStream ConnectedGRC reduces risk exposure for organizations

MetricStream announced ConnectedGRC solutions that address today’s most urgent business challenges related to risk, compliance, audit, cyber risks, and environmental, social, governance (ESG).

Over the last 24 months, organizations have been challenged by a rapid increase of cybersecurity risks, business disruptions, regulatory pressures, and a constantly evolving need to demonstrate responsible business practices.

Businesses that have historically used multiple risk and compliance point solutions experience broken processes, isolated data, and insufficient insights. MetricStream’s connected GRC software solutions are designed for professionals seeking a single, intuitive platform that enables enhanced collaboration, information sharing, and a quantitative approach to risk management.

“The old ways of managing risk – siloed, compartmentalized, and manual – are no longer effective or efficient. Risk is pervasive, stretching across the enterprise,” said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer, MetricStream. “It’s time for leaders to manage, embrace, and thrive on risk by breaking down silos and implementing a Connected GRC strategy that becomes a single source of truth to make more strategic business decisions.”

ConnectedGRC is powered by MetricStream Intelligence which includes embedded best practices, deep domain capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) powered real-time insights, and risk quantification capabilities.

Designed to address the primary challenges for today’s GRC professionals, ConnectedGRC offers three distinct product lines with a rapid time to value: BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC.

BusinessGRC : Get a connected view of risk and collaborate seamlessly across Risk, Compliance, and Audit teams; harness combined insights into a strategic advantage for business growth, competitive edge, and brand differentiation.

: Get a connected view of risk and collaborate seamlessly across Risk, Compliance, and Audit teams; harness combined insights into a strategic advantage for business growth, competitive edge, and brand differentiation. CyberGRC : Gain real-time visibility and quantified risk insights across IT, Cyber, and Vendor risk, helping risk professionals prioritize their cyber investments, policies, and safeguarding the organization with active cyber risk management.

: Gain real-time visibility and quantified risk insights across IT, Cyber, and Vendor risk, helping risk professionals prioritize their cyber investments, policies, and safeguarding the organization with active cyber risk management. ESGRC: Enable a simplified approach towards collecting and reporting on all industry and organizational Environmental, Social, and Governance Requirements, helping risk professionals meet all ESG data, disclosure, and framework requirements and enhance customer, investor, and public brand perceptions.

These solutions are available for organizations to buy in three preconfigured packages – Prime, Premium, and Enterprise – that offer simple pricing, flexibility, and scalability organizations require as their GRC programs diversify and grow.