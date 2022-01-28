New infosec products of the week: January 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Borderless Security, Deepfence, LiveAction, MetricStream, Panorays, Pentera, and Samsung.

Panorays’ complimentary offering helps companies defend against supply chain attacks

Panorays’ new complimentary offering includes a Security Passport, which enables users to build and share a security overview with potential customers. In addition, the new offering includes a Panorays Security Profile, which provides full visibility into a company’s cyber posture and specific cyber gaps, identified through Panorays’ external attack surface assessment.

Pentera’s security validation platform reduces corporate cybersecurity risk

Pentera autonomously emulates the entire cyberattack kill chain, from external-facing assets all the way to the core of the enterprise, thus revealing the most risk-bearing security gaps. The platform frequently tests organizations’ entire attack surface to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and delivers an actionable strategy to solidify their security posture.

Borderless Security launches FilesDNA to protect electronic document sharing

Driven by AI and ML integration, FilesDNA provides a user-friendly process for ID verification of every signed user, to eliminate fraudulent activities via blockchain integrity. It also utilises a voice recognition system that captures the unique parameters of a user’s voice to provide an additional layer of security, to protect their identity and e-signature.

Deepfence ThreatMapper 1.2.0 helps DevSecOps professionals identify critical vulnerabilities

ThreatMapper 1.2.0 adds several in-demand features, including Attack Path Visualization, with a more representative calculation of the Most Exploitable Vulnerabilities, support for discovering and scanning AWS Fargate workloads for vulnerabilities, ARM support, and support for integration with Google Chronicle.

Samsung’s fingerprint security IC prevents fraudulent transactions made with stolen cards

The new security IC is an all-in-one security chip solution that reads biometric information through a fingerprint sensor, stores and authenticates encrypted data with a tamper-proof SE, and analyzes and processes data with a Secure Processor.

LiveAction ThreatEye NV provides visibility into encrypted traffic and network anomalies

Utilizing Deep Packet Dynamics (DPD) that eliminates the need for payload inspection, the platform analyzes more than 150 packet traits and behaviors across multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-cloud network environments. This helps accelerate real-time threat detection, eliminates encryption blindness, validates encryption compliance, and allows teams to better secure the entire network and coordinate responses with other security tools such as SIEM and SOAR.

MetricStream ConnectedGRC reduces risk exposure for organizations

MetricStream announced ConnectedGRC solutions that address today’s most urgent business challenges related to risk, compliance, audit, cyber risks, and environmental, social, governance (ESG).