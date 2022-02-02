Nucleus Security partners with Mandiant to accelerate security and risk decision-making for organizations

Nucleus Security announced its strategic partnership with Mandiant to enhance vulnerability management programs with operationalized threat intelligence.

Through this agreement, Nucleus customers now have access to Mandiant Advantage Vulnerability Intelligence – real-time threat insight and analysis powered by Mandiant’s frontline incident responders, intelligence analysts and researchers – at no additional cost.

“We spent the last year performing a deep dive into the vulnerability intelligence offerings of the leading threat intelligence providers and studying how their data could be useful in the context of vulnerability management,” said Steve Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security. “We chose to partner with Mandiant because they were most aligned with our vision of operationalizing vulnerability intelligence and transforming enterprise vulnerability management as we know it.”

By integrating the aggregation, analytics, and vulnerability management orchestration capabilities already provided within Nucleus with Mandiant Advantage Vulnerability Intelligence, practitioners can accelerate the vulnerability prioritization and triage process using automation at scale.

Nucleus combines all the asset information and vulnerability data from scanning tools with threat intelligence information into one single platform, empowering vulnerability teams to eliminate laborious manual data analysis, accelerate decision-making and prioritization, and remove major pain points as they mature their vulnerability management programs.

“Mandiant is committed to arming organizations with the expertise, intelligence and solutions needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce business risk,” said Mike Armistead, Senior Vice President, Mandiant Advantage Products at Mandiant. “Strategic partnerships with companies like Nucleus further our ability to help organizations of all sizes confidently accelerate security and risk decision-making. As we change the game in cyber security, we’re pleased to use our unparalleled insight into the threats that matter most to help Nucleus Security customers prioritize vulnerabilities.”