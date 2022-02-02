Talon Cyber Security raises $43 million to support the high demand for secure hybrid work

Talon Cyber Security announced a total funding of $43M, adding SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) investments of $17M prior to an upcoming A-Round of funding.

Sorenson Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners are joining Talon’s earlier investors, venture capital firms Lightspeed and Team8, and cybersecurity leaders such as George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael, Co-founders of Armis, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks, Avi Shua, Co-founder & CEO of Orca Security and Assaf Rappaport, Co-founder & CEO of Wiz.

In October, Talon launched the first secure browser for enterprises, TalonWork, which enables enterprise companies to effectively manage a hybrid workforce without having to compromise security, employee experience or privacy. In a few clicks, this secure bubble-like workspace can be created on any device, together with its built-in enterprise-grade security that provides advanced data leakage protection and high granularity of control into all web in-app activities.

“We are thrilled to be backing a tremendous team at Talon led by Ofer Ben Noon,” said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner at Evolution. “Enterprises have shifted rapidly to distributed work models and, in the process, have complicated the security stack and altered the cost benefit analysis of legacy solutions. Talon delivers a solution that ameliorates this and enables enterprises to operate a hybrid workforce securely and effectively.”

This additional funding is focused on bringing on board top cybersecurity investors that will support Talon’s accelerated commercialization process, and further expand the development efforts to support high demand from the market. Talon’s growth is rapid, adding 45 people to the team in less than a year as well as recently opening offices in the U.S.

Talon is mitigating two of the biggest cybersecurity concerns for security leaders operating a modern distributed workforce; ransomware and insider threat. TalonWork combines advanced data isolation techniques such as screenshot prevention and clipboard restrictions with workspace security including policy enforcements and protection against browser vulnerabilities. TalonWork for Mac was recently released, expanding the coverage of Talon’s endpoint agnostic solution. It is already up and running in dozens of companies, including some of the largest employers in the U.S.

In today’s modern workforce, enterprises are required to protect their resources across different locations, devices, SaaS services and employment models (ie. external workers accessing company assets). Trying to secure and control this dynamic environment has led companies to adapt existing security solutions, such as VDI/DaaS or VPN, resulting in a complex and costly security stack. Enabling secure distributed work is a business driver in industries such as retail, healthcare, tech, insurance and more.

“What excites me about Talon is that their technology simplifies enterprise-grade security, which we heard consistently from customers. Compared to other approaches, the time to value combined with the depth of the solution makes this a true game-changer,” said Ken Elefant, Partner at Sorenson Ventures.