Arctic Wolf acquires Tetra Defense to expand incident readiness solutions

Arctic Wolf announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tetra Defense, an incident response company.

Arctic Wolf already provides threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities. The addition of Tetra Defense’s incident response and threat intelligence capabilities will strengthen the ability of the Arctic Wolf platform to collect rich security telemetry, manage incidents and initiate rapid response and recovery actions. The acquisition of Tetra Defense advances Arctic Wolf’s leading portfolio of Security Operations including Managed Detection and Response, Cloud Detection and Response, Managed Risk, and Managed Security Awareness solutions, with incident readiness and response as a new solution.

With Tetra Defense’s capabilities, Arctic Wolf will further expand its Security Operations platform to confidently deliver on many critical outcomes across the security operations framework, proactively protecting existing customers from threats and helping new customers who have been breached get back to business faster. As a result, Arctic Wolf will further advance its mission to end cyber risk by reducing the likelihood and impact of cyber attacks.

Security teams struggle with the 24×7 threat monitoring and the skills and expertise needed to detect, respond, and remediate security incidents, while operating in the most heightened threat environment. By combining Arctic Wolf’s existing solutions with Tetra Defense, Arctic Wolf is positioned to lead the industry in providing the broadest coverage across the cybersecurity framework. Customers will have enhanced security before, during and after an incident.

By incorporating the wealth of real-world data and threat intelligence from Tetra Defense into the Arctic Wolf Security Operations platform, the company will be even more effective at driving down both the likelihood and impact of a cyberattack. Both Arctic Wolf and Tetra Defense share a commitment to ensuring long-term customer outcomes and ending cyber risk for the organizations they serve and joining forces will allow them to significantly accelerate the delivery of those outcomes throughout the security lifecycle.

Tetra Defense was one of the first incident response (IR) firms to introduce restoration and recovery in their services, a capability which has become massively important in the era of ransomware. Most IR firms are focused on resolving individual incidents, an approach that often leaves organizations continually vulnerable to future attacks, with no longer-term cyber risk mitigation strategies in place.

Tetra Defense takes a radically different approach by offering established cyber readiness and response to support organizations in minimizing the likelihood of cyber incidents and post-breach programs such as restoration and recovery to ensure the long-term durability of the organization’s defenses. Another example of Tetra Defense’s innovation is their MyCyber technology, an application tool customers use to understand and track cyber hygiene practices that will help them reduce their exposure to cyber incidents and breaches.

Built on an open XDR architecture, the cloud-native Arctic Wolf Platform processes over 1.6 trillion security events a week from endpoint, network, cloud, authentication, and human attack surfaces to continually enrich the company’s data warehouse that supports over 2,300 global customers. Tetra Defense will enrich the Arctic Wolf data pipeline with new insights and telemetry, and enable the company to better protect organizations at every stage of their security journey.

As a result, Arctic Wolf customers will benefit from the advancement to the Security Operations Cloud with rapid response programs, unique threat intelligence, as well as contextual data around the latest ransomware risks and other attack techniques.

“Tetra Defense has close to 100 elite security investigators, responding to hundreds of incidents a year in partnership with industry-leading insurance and risk management organizations. The company has established itself as a premier expert on incident readiness and response, ransomware response, business email compromise investigations, as well as proactive security services delivered through their software platform, SYTE,” said Nick Schneider, Arctic Wolf’s president and chief executive officer. “With Tetra Defense’s advanced digital forensics and investigation expertise, we are adding powerhouse capabilities for customers looking for breach readiness and response services – all seamlessly delivered via the Arctic Wolf platform and concierge delivery model.”

“Being a part of Arctic Wolf’s global footprint offers tremendous opportunities to advance our mission and protect organizations from the devastating impact of cyber threats,” said Scott Holewinski, chief executive officer of Tetra Defense. “Arctic Wolf has built an impressive track record of explosive growth and a dominant reputation for its industry-leading security operations capabilities, and we are thrilled to join the wolf pack to better serve customers together in this fast-evolving threat landscape.”

Tetra Defense has established itself as the go-to partner for cyber insurance companies looking for a reliable, fast, and innovative incident response company to serve their client during a cyber incident. As part of Arctic Wolf, Tetra Defense will enhance its remediation services through the Arctic Wolf vendor agnostic Security Operations platform, delivering greater service capacity and international incident response service delivery. Additionally, the acquisition provides joint risk management partners enhanced security data and access to a breadth of loss prevention services.

In addition to covering a wide range of proactive and reactive security services, specializing in breach readiness and response, Tetra Defense has developed unique, information management technology, specifically designed to manage the information sharing between critical stakeholders from discovery throughout the remediation process. The SYTE platform is built for risk management partners and customers to organize, track, and deliver a superior cyber claims experience.

Tetra Defense has established itself as the go-to partner for cyber insurance companies looking for reliable, fast, and innovative incident response company to serve their client during a breach. The company will operate as a subsidiary of Arctic Wolf with Scott Holewinski joining the team as senior vice president and general manager of Incident Response.