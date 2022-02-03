Aaron Ansari joins RangeForce as CRO

RangeForce has appointed Aaron Ansari as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead global revenue generation strategy and execution, including pre- and post-sales engineering and operations.

Aaron brings more than 15 years of executive sales leadership and IT security practitioner experience to RangeForce.

“Aaron is a proven enterprise sales leader with a track record for expanding revenue for emerging technology vendors like RangeForce,” said Taavi Must, CEO of RangeForce. “He has the right combination of sales management and cybersecurity expertise to help us accelerate growth in key markets around the world and capitalize on pent up demand in virtually every industry sector for upskilling security personnel.”

Aaron joins RangeForce from Cloud Conformity where he served as Vice President until its acquisition in 2019 by Trend Micro. Earlier, he served as a Director of Sales for PhishMe where he was responsible for more than doubling its customer base. As an IT security practitioner, Aaron served as Chief Information Security Architect at BMW Financial Services, where he managed the development and application of security policy standards and guidelines.

He also held IT security and risk roles at JPMorgan Chase, Cardinal Health and Huntington Bank. For more than a decade, Aaron also taught CIS and MIS at Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio.

“As a security practitioner, I experienced the challenges of upskilling teams to confidently face the threat landscape, and as an educator I recognized the importance of hand-ons learning,” said Aaron Ansari. “What attracted me to RangeForce is our ability to make it faster and easier for organizations to continuously improve and validate their cyber readiness. There is a massive market opportunity for the capabilities we provide and I look forward to helping us scale our sales team to grow our global market share.”