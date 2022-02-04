John A. Wheeler joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

CyberSaint announced that John A. Wheeler, one of the leading market analysts and thought leaders on Integrated Risk Management (IRM), has joined the company’s Growth Advisory Board.

This strategic appointment aligns one of the foremost experts on risk management and compliance solutions with CyberSaint to further enable the company’s impressive growth trajectory, fueled by a customer-first mindset and innovative approach to solving risk management problems for cyber and IT risk teams, members of the C-Suite, and Boards of Directors.

“I’m honored to join the CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board at this pivotal time for the evolving integrated risk management (IRM) technology market,” said John A. Wheeler, Strategic Advisor to CyberSaint. “The business response to COVID-19 has accelerated investment in digital products and services resulting in a higher level of risk across industries. CyberSaint is well-positioned to seize the IRM market opportunities related to cyber and digital risk management.”

John A. Wheeler is the Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors and also serves as Senior Advisor, Risk, and Technology at AuditBoard. Prior to joining CyberSaint, John was Senior Director, Analyst for risk management technology solutions and services at Gartner, a leading research and advisory organization. Wheeler spent over ten years at Gartner advising thousands of CISO and CIO buyers, CEOs, Boards of Directors, as well as technology product and services companies within the $9 billion IRM market.

Before his time at Gartner, Wheeler led teams at Truist (formerly known as SunTrust), transforming and modernizing the organization’s risk management, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), and audit programs. He had leadership positions at Turner Broadcasting and Emory Healthcare before his time at Truist, and also held positions in IT and risk consulting at Big Four firm EY in addition to Accenture.

“John created the IRM category while at Gartner, and his alignment with CyberSaint is a powerful testament to our approach when developing solutions to solve key cybersecurity and IT risk management problems,” said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO. “We are honored to have him work with us as a key member of our Growth Advisory Board and with his support are poised for exponential growth going into 2022.”